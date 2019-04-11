Toliver signed with the Giants on Thursday.

Toliver went undrafted out of Arkansas last fall and most recently tried his hand in the AAF, where he totaled 13 tackles and two pass breakups in eight games. He'll compete for a depth role in the Giants secondary this offseason.

Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...