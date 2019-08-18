Giants' Henre' Toliver: Paces team in tackles
Toliver logged six solo tackles in Friday's preseason game with the Bears.
Toliver led the defense in snaps and tackles. He is looking to be in the mix at cornerback for the Giants.
