Sharp signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Sharp has been on the Broncos' practice squad since being waived by the team in late October, but now has an opportunity in New York. The Giants situation at wide receiver behind Sterling Shepard remains in flux, which could lead to some real opportunities for the 23-year-old, but nothing worth fantasy consideration at this point in the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop