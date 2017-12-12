Giants' Hunter Sharp: Joins Giants
Sharp signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
Sharp has been on the Broncos' practice squad since being waived by the team in late October, but now has an opportunity in New York. The Giants situation at wide receiver behind Sterling Shepard remains in flux, which could lead to some real opportunities for the 23-year-old, but nothing worth fantasy consideration at this point in the season.
More News
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...