Giants' Hunter Sharp: Set for bigger role
Sharp is poised to take on an expanded role in Sunday's season finale against the Redskins, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
With Sterling Shepard (neck) and Tavarres King (concussion) ruled out, Sharp figures to join Roger Lewis and Travis Rudolph in three-wide sets. Sharp hauled in both of his targets for 25 yards in last week's 23-0 loss to the Cardinals, marking his first two NFL receptions. He's a 2016 undrafted free agent who likely will need to battle for a roster spot next year. Lewis is the safe bet to draw Eli Manning's attention, coming off three straight games with double-digit targets.
