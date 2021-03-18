Odenigbo (chest) agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old spent the past two seasons in Minnesota and totaled 35 tackles (16 solo) and 3.5 sacks in 15 games during 2020. Odenigbo should at least fill a rotational role in New York's pass rush in 2021.
More News
-
Vikings' Ifeadi Odenigbo: Ruled out ahead of Week 17•
-
Vikings' Ifeadi Odenigbo: Not on final injury report•
-
Vikings' Ifeadi Odenigbo: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Vikings' Ifeadi Odenigbo: Ready for Week 12•
-
Vikings' Ifeadi Odenigbo: Gets in limited work•
-
Vikings' Ifeadi Odenigbo: Sits out practice Wednesday•