Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Smith-Marsette checked out okay after he was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Commanders, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.
Smith-Marsette suffered a blow to the head during Sunday's contest, but it looks like he came away without any serious injury. He figures to resume his regular role as a return man in Week 10 at Carolina.
More News
-
Giants' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Evaluated for potential concussion•
-
Giants' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Ready to rock•
-
Giants' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Upgrades to limited Thursday•
-
Giants' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Giants' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Past foot issue•
-
Giants' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Questionable to return•