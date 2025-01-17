Smith-Marsette didn't record any targets or touches on offense in 2024, but he logged 381 yards and one touchdown on 11 kick returns along with 228 yards on 29 punt returns.

The highlight of Smith-Marsette's season was a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown in Week 17 against Indianapolis. That was his second career TD as a returner -- the first came on a punt return for the Panthers in 2023. On offense, Smith-Marsette logged only six offensive snaps, and his path forward on an NFL roster may be tied to his skill set on special teams. He'll be an unrestricted free agent upon the start of the offseason.