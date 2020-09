Yiadom is warming up with the first-team defense ahead of Sunday's contest against San Francisco, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Adding in the fact that Yiadom outsnapped Corey Ballentine in Week 2, all signs point to Yiadom as the starting corner opposite James Bradberry going forward. Although Yiadom finished with just two solo tackles in last week's loss to Chicago, this news grants a slight uptick for the 24-year-old's IDP value as long as he's in a starting role.