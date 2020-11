Yiadom (calf) is active for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Yiadom is expected to start a third straight game at cornerback. Over his previous two starts, the Boston College product posted 14 tackles, a half sack and a pass breakup. His work in coverage has been less appealing this year, however, as he's allowed a 146.2 passer rating and three touchdowns when targeted.