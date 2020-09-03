Yiadom was traded to the Giants via the Broncos on Wednesday in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round pick, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

The Giants saw both Sam Beal and Shakial Taylor opt out of the 2020 season this offseason, so they chose to boost their cornerback room with Yiadom. The 24-year-old was decent in mostly a starting role for the Broncos in 2020, logging 43 total tackles and four passes defensed across 16 games. He'll likely battle for playing time in a depth fashion to begin the season with James Bradberry and Corey Ballentine expected to handle starting duties.