There is optimism that Yiadom (calf) will suit up for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Yiadom came into the contest questionable with the calf issue, so it's likely that the cornerback will test the injury in pre-game warmups before making the final call. Yiadom has performed well since taking over as a starter in Week 8, supplying 14 tackles (eight solo), 0.5 sack and a pass break ups while playing 100 percent of defensive snaps. If the Boston College product suffers a setback, Darnay Holmes or Brandon Williams would be in line for the start.