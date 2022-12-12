Hodgins brought in four of six targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Hodgins once again found a way to be a bright spot despite the ugly loss for the Giants, recording a touchdown grab for the second straight week on a two-yard grab late in the first half. Hodgins has at least three receptions in four straight games, moving into a steady complementary role in a makeshift Giants receiving corps.
