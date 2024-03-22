Hodgins agreed to a contract with the Giants on Thursday.

Hodgins has spent the majority of the last two seasons with the Giants and had flashes of productivity late in the 2022 campaign. New York didn't tender him a contract as a restricted free agent, but the sides have agreed to new terms. The addition of Isaiah McKenzie this offseason could push Hodgins further down the wide receiver depth chart, and the team is also rumored to be interested in some of the top pass catchers in this year's draft class. Given that, Hodgins' role with the Giants is currently unclear.