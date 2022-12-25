Hodgins caught eight of 11 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.
The TD came on a seven-yard toss from Daniel Jones in the second quarter, giving Hodgins his third score in the last four games, while his catches and yards were both career highs. A sixth-round pick of the Bills in 2020, Hodgins has arguably been Jones' most trusted receiver over the last month, posting a 21-208-3 line on 27 targets in those four games ahead of a Week 17 matchup with the Colts.
More News
-
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: TD streak ends at two games•
-
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Another touchdown in loss•
-
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Finds end zone in tie•
-
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Remains involved on Thanksgiving•
-
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Logs three catches but loses fumble•
-
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Hauls in 41 yards in Giants debut•