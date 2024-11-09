The Giants elevated Hodgins from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Carolina in Germany, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Hodgins had previously been elevated in Weeks 5 and 6, and he recorded one catch for five yards while logging 38 offensive snaps in those two games. The fifth-year pro's elevation for Week 10 comes as a result of Darius Slayton missing the contest against Carolina while in the NFL's concussion protocol. Hodgins isn't likely to see heavy volume Sunday, but he should get some opportunities to contribute as he did in the previous two games for which he has suited up this season.