Hodgins finished Sunday's Week 5 loss to Miami with two catches on two targets for 19 yards.

Hodgins connected with quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) for a 15-yard reception on the second play of the game but nabbed just one more catch (for four yards) the rest of the way. It was another quiet performance for the wideout, who has tallied just five receptions for 43 yards over his past three contests. The Giants have gotten off to a miserable start to the season largely due to an offense that has put up the fewest points in the league through five weeks. Jones' status for Week 6 against Buffalo is in question after he suffered a neck injury Sunday, but even if he is able to play, Hodgins doesn't figure to be in many fantasy lineups considering his lack of production thus far.