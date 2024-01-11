Hodgins finished the regular season with 21 catches on 33 targets for 230 yards and three touchdowns over 17 games.

After ascending to a role near the front of New York's wide-receiver room during a strong finish to the 2022 campaign, Hodgins came into this season slated to be one of the team's top wideouts. However, he struggled to make an impact, topping out at four catches and 40 yards (both in Week 2 against Arizona). By Week 4, Hodgins had been surpassed on the depth chart by other options, and he logged less than half of the team's offensive snaps in six of his final seven contests. The Giants' paltry passing game had a part to play in Hodgins' decreased output, but it was also evident that the wideout isn't likely to be a difference-maker in an NFL offense. Hodgins is set to be a restricted free agent, and it's far from a certainty that he'll be tendered.