The Giants added Hodgins to their Week 16 injury report and list him as questionable for Monday's game against the Eagles due to an illness, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Hodgins will look to rest up and recover from the ailment Sunday before the Giants reassess Monday whether he'll be in condition to play against the Eagles. The 25-year-old receiver ended the 2022 campaign as a starter for the Giants, but he's dropped a couple rungs down the depth chart in 2023 and has been limited to 17 catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 28 targets through New York's first 14 games of the season.
