Hodgins secured five of six targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders on Sunday.

Hodgins finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon for New York and corralled his first touchdown as a pro on a six-yard grab early in the third quarter. Hodgins has progressively developed a presence in the Giants' injury-hampered receiving corps over the last several games, now posting multiple catches in four consecutive contests. Hodgins will next try to make inroads against the stingy Eagles secondary in Week 14.