Hodgins caught four of five targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Cardinals.

After a quiet season debut marred by a lost fumble, Hodgins came up big for the Giants in a comeback win, hauling in an 11-yard TD strike from Daniel Jones late in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 28-28 and completed a comeback from a first-half 20-0 deficit, setting the stage for Graham Gano's game-winning field goal with 19 seconds left. Hodgins was one of four New York wideouts with multiple catches Sunday -- Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton and rookie Jalin Hyatt were the others -- and the team's crowded depth chart could prevent any one WR from truly breaking out. Hodgins and the others will take on a 49ers secondary Thursday night that just got torched for 15 catches and 147 yards by Rams rookie Puka Nacua.