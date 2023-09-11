Hodgins caught one of three targets for 24 yards and lost a fumble against the Cowboys in a blowout Week 1 loss Sunday.

Hodgins and Parris Campbell were the two receivers on the field for the Giants on their first offensive possession, with Darren Waller at tight end and Daniel Bellinger at fullback. That suggested Hodgins' place atop the wideout pecking order, but it didn't lead to much production, as Hodgins made just one reception in the loss. That catch was a 24-yarder in the third quarter that he subsequently fumbled away to Dallas. There won't be many positive takeaways from this performance for New York, and Hodgins actually ranked second on the team with his 24 receiving yards, so chances are that he'll be on the field to open next Sunday's game in Arizona as the team looks to reset following the embarrassing season-opening defeat.