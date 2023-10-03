Hodgins caught all three of his targets for 24 yards against the Seahawks in a 24-3 loss on Monday Night Football.

Hodgins finished as the third-leading receiver for New York in terms of yardage behind running back Matt Breida and Wan'Dale Robinson. However, the 24-year-old also got just three targets and was on the field for fewer snaps than fellow wideouts Darius Slayton, Robinson and rookie Jalin Hyatt, per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv. Hodgins entered the campaign near the top of an unsettled wide receiver depth chart but may be drifting down the pecking order as New York tries to ignite a spark in its passing game. Through four weeks, Hodgins has just eight catches on 12 targets for 88 yards.