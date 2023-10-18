Hodgins went without a target while playing 18 of the Giants' 77 snaps on offense in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Bills.

Though Hodgins was credited with a start after opening the game on the field for the Giants' first possession, he ultimately finished fourth among New York receivers in terms of playing time. With snap shares of 40 percent or lower in three consecutive games, Hodgins appears to have moved into more of a depth role while rookie third-round pick Jalin Hyatt has been seeing more work at his expense.