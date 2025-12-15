Hodgins recorded one reception for four yards on two targets in Sunday's Week 15 loss to Washington.

Though Hodgins saw the third-most targets (two) among New York wideouts, he finished well behind Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton, who logged 10 targets apiece. That lack of attention for Hodgins happened despite the fact he played as many offensive snaps (59) as Slayton and wasn't far behind Robinson (67). No other Giants wide receiver caught a pass or played more than four offensive snaps Sunday, so Hodgins appears pretty secure in the No. 3 WR role. However, after catching seven passes for 99 yards and a TD over the first two games following his reunion with New York, he's caught exactly one pass for four yards in each of the team's past two contests.