Hodgins caught two of four targets for 45 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Panthers.

He played most of the first half and led the Giants in receiving yards, catching one pass each from starting quarterback Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor. Hodgins had a strong finish to 2022 as he established strong chemistry with Jones, but New York's offseason additions to its wideout corps -- including free agent Parris Campbell and third-round pick Jalin Hyatt -- give him plenty of competition for targets this season.