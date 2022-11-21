Hodgins secured all three of his targets for 29 yards in a Week 11 loss to Detroit on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Hodgins tied for fourth on the team in both targets and receiving yards, and he's emerged as an offensive contributor with five catches on five targets for 70 yards over the past two weeks. However, the third-year wideout also cost the Giants with a lost fumble in the fourth quarter that Detroit turned into a touchdown to essentially seal the win. Despite the miscue, Hodgins could see his opportunities increase if Wan'Dale Robinson -- who hurt his ankle in the contest and was seen on crutches afterward -- is forced to miss Thursday's Thanksgiving clash against the Cowboys.