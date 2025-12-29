Hodgins caught one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 34-10 win against Las Vegas.

Hodgins continued to see plenty of time on the field, with his 52 offensive snaps ranking second among New York wideouts behind Darius Slayton's 56 and ahead of Wan'Dale Robinson's 48. As usual, however, Robinson dominated looks from QB Jaxson Dart with an 11-113-0 receiving line on 14 targets, while no other pass catcher on the team had more than four targets. Hodgins seems to be the preferred choice for the Giants' No. 3 wideout role, but that hasn't led to much production of late, as he's logged a total of just three catches on five targets for 16 yards across his past four contests. It remains to be seen how interim head coach Mike Kafka will approach Week 18 versus the Cowboys given that New York is probably better off taking a loss to avoid slipping down the order for next year's NFL Draft, but regardless Hodgins doesn't have any tangible fantasy floor for managers who still have a reason to set their lineups next week.