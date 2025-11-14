Hodgins may play a large role in the Giants' passing game Sunday against the Packers with Darius Slayton (hamstring) ruled out for the contest, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Hodgins hasn't been active once this season while mostly residing on the Steelers' practice squad, but the Giants signed him to their active roster Thursday in the wake of significant injuries in their receiving corps. Hodgins has plenty of experience working with interim head coach Mike Kafka, as he was the offensive coordinator calling the plays after the wideout joined the team at the midpoint of the 2022 campaign. In 28 games with New York over the previous three seasons, Hodgins hauled in 56 of 77 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns. He also plays primarily out wide, making him a decent plug and play for Slayton in addition to his previous experience with Kafka.