Hodgins played 15 of the Giants' 48 offensive snaps but wasn't targeted during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Vikings.

Despite playing the third-most snaps amongst Giants wideouts during Sunday's loss, the 27-year-old wasn't targeted. Hodgins' role on the Giants' offense appears to have diminished over the past three games, as he's caught two of three targets for just eight yards during that span. He's expected to carry minimal fantasy value in the Week 17 matchup against the Raiders.