Hodgins hauled in five of six targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Packers.

Hodgins made his season debut in familiar territory after spending most of the season on the Steelers' practice squad, from which the Giants signed him off of Thursday. He thus had little time to get up to speed with fill-in QB Jameis Winston, but Hodgins still paced the team in catches and receiving yards while ranking behind only WR Wan'Dale Robinson's (4-36-0 line) nine targets. Hodgins' previous experience with interim head coach Mike Kafka in New York from 2022 through 2024 clearly aided his cause as he helped cover for the absent Darius Slayton (hamstring). Slayton didn't practice during Week 11 prep, so Hodgins may have some viability in the short term if the former remains sidelined next Sunday at Detroit.