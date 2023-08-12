Hodgins caught his only target for 13 yards in Friday's 21-16 preseason loss to the Lions.

Hodgins caught a pass from backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor on New York's second possession. The 24-year-old wide receiver excelled after being picked up by the Giants midseason in 2022, scoring five touchdowns in 10 games between the regular season and playoffs. Hodgins could pick up where he left off as the No. 1 wide receiver for the Giants in 2023, but he faces plenty of competition for playing time in a receiving corps that also features holdovers Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), rookie third-round pick Jalin Hyatt and offseason signing Parris Campbell.