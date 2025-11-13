New York signed Hodgins to the 53-man roster from the Steelers' practice squad Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Hodgins will provide depth for New York at wide receiver, in the wake of the team having had Lil'Jordan Humphrey be poached from their practice squad by Denver. Hodgins spent time with the 49ers in training camp and has resided on Pittsburgh's practice squad for most of the regular season, but his last game action came across three appearances with the Giants in 2024.