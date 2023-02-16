The Giants re-signed Hodgins to a one-year contract on Thursday.
Hodgins, 24, was scheduled to be an exclusive rights free agent but is returning to the Giants after being claimed off waivers from the Bills in November. He quickly evolved into an every-down receiver for New York and was a prominent red-zone target for Daniel Jones. Hodgins finished the season with 33 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns in eight games with the Giants and caught nine more balls for 108 yards and one score in two playoff contests. Hodgins should face more competition for targets and playing time in 2023, assuming the Giants find much-needed upgrades at the position.
