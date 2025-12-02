Hodgins brought in his only target for four yards Monday in a loss to New England.

New York QB Jaxson Dart threw for only 139 yards in a game the Giants trailed by 23 points at the half, and no pass catcher on the team registered more than 41 receiving yards. Still, this was a very quiet game for Hodgins after he posted a 7-99-1 line across his first two contests since re-joining New York off Pittsburgh's practice squad in mid-November. Hodgins still worked as the Giants' No. 3 wideout -- only two other WRs on the team (Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson) drew a target Monday -- and he figures to continue in that role following the club's Week 14 bye.