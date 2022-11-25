Hodgins corralled three of four targets for 31 yards in Thursday's Week 12 loss to Dallas.

Hodgins finished fourth on the team in both targets and receptions and third with 31 receiving yards. Darius Slayton remained the team's top wideout, and Saquon Barkley was active as usual in the passing game out of the backfield, but it was Richie James (five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown) who stepped up his production with Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) ruled out for the season. Nonetheless, Hodgins maintained a significant role with 40 offensive snaps and three catches. He's played at least 60 percent of the offensive snaps and tallied at least 29 yards in each of his three games with New York thus far, but he hasn't topped three catches or 41 yards in any of those contests, so he's a fantasy target only in very deep leagues at this point.