Hodgins brought in both his targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 24-22 win over the Packers on Monday night.

Hodgins was a distant second to Wan'Dale Robinson in receiving yards, but he did find the end zone on an eight-yard scoring grab late in the third quarter. The fourth-year's third touchdown of the season notwithstanding, Hodgins continues to flash a very low floor, as he hasn't surpassed three receptions or 24 receiving yards in any of the last 11 contests.