Hodgins caught two of six targets for 42 yards and one touchdown in the Giants' 34-27 overtime loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Hodgins' six targets were a distant second on the team behind Wan'Dale Robinson's 14 looks from Jameis Winston. Hodgins, however, did find the end zone from 12 yards out in the second quarter to give the Giants a 17-7 lead. Hodgins has drawn six targets in back-to-back games since signing with the team off the Steelers' practice squad. He appears to be locked into three-wide sets alongside Robinson and Darius Slayton, as the Giants seem to again be moving away from Jalin Hyatt.