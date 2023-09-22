Hodgins failed to catch his only target in a Week 3 loss to San Francisco on Thursday.

Hodgins was on the field for two-thirds of New York's offensive snaps, but he got only one target. The wideout hauled in a touchdown against Arizona in Week 2 but has notched just one catch over his other two games combined. The pecking order among Giants receivers continues to be unsettled and was further complicated Thursday by the season debut of Wan'Dale Robinson, who caught four of five targets for 21 yards. Head coach Brian Daboll has shown a willingness in the past to shake up the receiver depth chart based on individual performance, so Hodgins could begin to lose playing time if he doesn't amp up his production.