Hodgins did not catch either of his two targets in Sunday's Week 18 victory over Dallas. He finished the campaign with 10 catches on 19 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown over seven games.

Hodgins spent training camp with San Francisco before latching on with Pittsburgh's practice squad in mid-September. He was ultimately signed by the Giants, with whom he had spent most of the previous three campaigns. Hodgins put up a solid 7-99-1 line over his final two contests upon his return but then faded dramatically, catching just three of seven targets for 16 yards over his final five games despite posting an offensive snap share north of 80 percent four times during that span. He's slated to become a free agent and may again begin next season on a practice squad somewhere in the league.