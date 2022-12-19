Hodgins corralled all four of his targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Commanders.

Saquon Barkley (120 total yards and a touchdown) did all the heavy lifting for the Giants' offense Sunday, leaving scraps for the rest of the team's position talent. Hodgins still produced numbers resembling what we had been seeing from him of late, but his inability to replicate the scores from his previous two games highlights his low fantasy ceiling. The Oregon State product has carved out a consistent role in New York's offense, so there is a chance he can produce usable numbers in a soft matchup against Minnesota on Saturday.