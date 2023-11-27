Hodgins caught his only target for a 12-yard touchdown in Sunday's Week 12 10-7 victory over the Patriots.

Hodgins once again saw limited opportunities in the offense, but he made the most of his lone target by hauling in a 12-yard pass from Tommy DeVito for New York's only touchdown of the contest in the second quarter. The score was just his second of the season, with his other TD coming in Week 2 versus Arizona. Hodgins emerged as a top option for Daniel Jones (knee) late last season, but he's failed to click with any of the Giants' quarterbacks this year. Including Sunday, Hodgins has notched just five receptions for 47 yards over his past seven games.