Likely caught six of 11 targets for 99 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Saints.

The tight end came through with another big performance and connected with J.J. McCarthy on a 24-yard TD in the fourth quarter after the young QB had replaced Jameis Winston under center. It's reassuring that Likely remained involved even after the switch at quarterback, and he's seen double-digit targets in three straight games, delivering a 24-259-3 line on 36 targets as the team's No. 2 pass catcher behind Malik Nabers. Likely will look to keep rolling in Week 7 against the Texans, regardless of who is throwing him the ball.