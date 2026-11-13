Likely brought in nine of 11 targets for 127 yards and a touchdown and fumbled once but recovered in the Giants' 24-21 loss to the Commanders on Thursday.

Likely set the pace for the Giants across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and his figure in the middle category was also a career high. The veteran tight end now has five double-digit target tallies on the campaign, and Thursday's production pushed his season line to a robust 55-575-7 line across nine games. All three components are already career-high figures, affording Likely massive momentum heading into a Week 11 home showdown against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22.