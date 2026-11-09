Likely caught five of six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-11 win over the Eagles.

Likely finished two targets shy of Malik Nabers' team-leading total and one receiving yard shy of Darnell Mooney's team-best mark, but the TE scored the Giants' lone touchdown of the game. That TD came on a five-yard pass in the third quarter from Jameis Winston, who replaced J.J. McCarthy (hip) for a drive and change before McCarthy returned to the game. Whether it's Winston or McCarthy under center, Likely projects to remain a key cog in the Giants' passing game for Thursday's Week 10 matchup against the Commanders, whose defense Likely carved up for 11 catches, 94 yards and two TDs in their Week 5 tie.