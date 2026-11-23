Likely brought in one of three targets for 35 yards in the Giants' 23-18 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Likely finished with season lows in reception and targets, although he did provide an impressive gain on his one catch. The breakout tight end was coming off a season-best 127-yard tally against the Commanders in Week 10, so Sunday's scant involvement can be described as an outlier. Despite the unremarkable performance, Likely still boasts a career-best 56-610-7 line across 10 games heading into a Week 12 road clash against the Colts next Sunday.