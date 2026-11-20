Likely didn't practice Friday due to a strained groin, but he doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

There was some worry about the breakout tight end's status for Week 11 when he wasn't spotted at Friday's session, but head coach John Harbaugh allayed some of those fears, telling Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com that Likely was dealing with a "minor thing" and should be good to play Sunday. With no designation in tow, Likely is in the clear and probably is set for his typical 8.9 targets per game.