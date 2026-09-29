Likely caught two of five targets for 13 yards during the Giants' 12-7 win over the Titans on Sunday.

After logging 13 catches through the first two games of the regular season, Likely was held to only two receptions in Week 3, the first game with Jameis Winston as the starter instead of Jaxson Dart (knee, IR). Likely's five targets were second-most on the Giants behind Malik Nabers (six), but the scoring floors of all Giants pass catchers figure to be lower with Winston under center. That said, New York could turn the keys over to the recently acquired J.J. McCarthy if Winston continues to underwhelm. The Giants will stay home for Week 4 against the Cardinals, whose defense gave up a 6-82-2 receiving line to tight end George Kittle in a 36-30 loss to the 49ers in Week 3.