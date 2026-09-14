Likely caught all eight of his targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Cowboys.

Likely showcased excellent chemistry with quarterback Jaxson Dart, as all of their attempted connections resulted in completions, including touchdowns of 15 yards in the second quarter and two yards in the third, which turned a 7-7 tie into a 21-7 Giants lead. Malik Nabers (knee) suited up and led the team with nine targets, but no other teammate exceeded four targets or 27 receiving yards. Likely looks like an integral piece of the Giants' passing game heading into a Week 2 road game against the Rams on Monday Night Football.