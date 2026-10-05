Likely caught seven of 12 targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 36-24 win over Arizona.

The targets and catches led the Giants on the day, but Likely's yardage total was well behind Malik Nabers' 112. Likely has remained an important part of the passing game with Jameis Winston under center instead of Jaxson Dart (knee), and in Winston's three appearances (two starts) the tight end has delivered a 14-112-0 line on 27 targets, seeing double-digit looks twice. Likely will look to find the end zone for the first time since the season opener in a Week 5 road clash with the Commanders.