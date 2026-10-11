Likely caught 11 of 13 targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-27 tie against the Commanders.

Likely's career-high 11 receptions included a three-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter and a 17-yard touchdown reception in the fourth, which helped the Giants erase a 19-6 second-half deficit. The shifty TE has drawn double-digit targets in three of his first five games with the Giants, producing 33 catches for 284 yards and four TDs. Likely needs 193 receiving yards to match his 2024 regular-season career high from the third of his four seasons in Baltimore. He and Malik Nabers should continue to work as the Giants' top two pass catchers in Week 6 against the Saints.